RPSC Released Interview Letter For RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2016 RPSC RAS/ RTS combined competitive examination 2016 interview letters have been released.

New Delhi: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit card for RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Main Exam 2016. The Commission has released the interview letters of 786 candidates online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The interview will be held from 21 August 2017 till 15 September 2017. Candidates should download their interview letter right away, instead of waiting for the last minute. The Commission will not send the letters through any other mode. Detailed notification in this regard can be found at the official portal of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.



In another update, the Commission also has released the amended merit list for the post of statistical officer post. The list has been released for statistical officer recruitment exam 2011. The exam was held for recruitment to 183 statistical officer posts in the planning department. Interview for the post was held from 28 September 2015 to 14 December 2015 and the final result was declared on 15 December 2015, 3 February 2016 and 26 July 2016.



RAS/ RTS combined competitive main exam 2016 was held at seven divisional headquarters (Ajmer, Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur) of the state on 28 and 29 January.



