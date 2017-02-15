RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Mains Exam 2016: New Dates Out; Check Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the new dates for the RPSC Rajasthan Administrative Services Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2016 in the official website. According to the notification, the RAS/RTS mains 2016 exam will be conducted on March 27 and 28, 2017. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on 24 January 2017, cancelled Rajasthan Administrative and Allied Service (RAS) main examinations 2016 which were scheduled to be conducted on January 28 and 29. The notification from the commission then said that the decision was taken keeping Rajasthan High Court's verdict on special backward caste (SBC) dated December 9, 2016.



The commission has already released the admit cards RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Mains Exam 2016. The candidates can go to the official website of RPSC and download their admit cards.



According to the notification published in the commission website today, RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Mains Exam 2016 will be conducted at seven divisional headquarters (Ajmer, Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur) of the state.



Rajasthan Public Service Commission had conducted the preliminary examinations to the 391 administrative and allied posts in different departments of the state government on August 2016. Though the mains were scheduled for December 26-27, the commission postponed the exams to Janauary 28 and 29.



Candidates are advised to check Rajasthan Public Service Commission website for more updates.



