Budget
Collapse
Expand

RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Mains Exam 2016: New Dates Out; Check Here

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: February 15, 2017 21:31 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Mains Exam 2016: New Dates Out; Check Here

RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Mains Exam 2016: New Dates Have Been Released

New Delhi:  Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the new dates for the RPSC Rajasthan Administrative Services Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2016 in the official website. According to the notification, the  RAS/RTS mains 2016 exam  will be conducted on March 27 and 28, 2017. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on 24 January 2017, cancelled Rajasthan Administrative and Allied Service (RAS) main examinations 2016 which were scheduled to be conducted on January 28 and 29. The notification from the commission then said that the decision was taken keeping Rajasthan High Court's verdict on special backward caste (SBC) dated December 9, 2016.

The commission has already released the admit cards RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Mains Exam 2016. The candidates can go to the official website of RPSC and download their admit cards. 

According to the notification published in the commission website today, RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Mains Exam 2016 will be conducted at seven divisional headquarters (Ajmer, Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur) of the state.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission had conducted the preliminary examinations to the 391 administrative and allied posts in different departments of the state government on August 2016. Though the mains were scheduled for December 26-27, the commission postponed the exams to Janauary 28 and 29. 

Read: More updates on Rajasthan Public Service Commission

Candidates are advised to check Rajasthan Public Service Commission website for more updates.

Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READDecision Tonight? Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Meets VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam Camps: 10 Points
RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Mains Exam 2016RPSC RAS Comb Comp Mains Exam 2016RPSC RAS Mains DatesRPSC RAS MainsRPSC Mains ExamRPSC Combined MainsRPSC Exam Dates

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2Live ScoreSasikalaISRONokia 3310 Launch

................................ Advertisement ................................