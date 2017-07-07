RPSC Has Conducted 140 On-Line Exams In Last Two Years'

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) today claimed that it had taken to online examinations in a big way, with 140 tests conducted for various posts in the last two years, the highest in the country. The commission was the first in the country to start the 'on-screen marking' process to examine answer sheets, RPSC chairman Dr Lalit K Panwar said here.

"The RPSC has conducted 140 online examinations for various posts in the last two years. No other state service commission has conducted so many tests online," he said.

Since August 15, 2015, 43,824 candidates have been selected for various posts of which 61,300 officers have been promoted through 864 Departmental Promotion Committee meetings, Panwar said.

Chairmen and members of other state commissions, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura, have visited Rajasthan to understand the working of the 'on-screen marking' process, he said.

Panwar said that the commission will start 'one time registration' and 'one time verification of documents' soon.

The RPSC is conducting examinations and interviews on the UPSC pattern, he said.