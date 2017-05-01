RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Answer Key, New Schedule Released; Check Now

New Delhi: Rajasthan public Service commission (RPSC) has released the answer key of the GK and Educational Psychology (Group 2) senior teacher competitive exam 2016. The RPSC has also released the schedule for various examinations to be held for the recruitment of Group 2 senior teacher. According to the new schedule, the competitive exam for the recruitment will be conducted from June 28 to July 2.
The answer key for the GK and Educational Psychology (Group 2) senior teacher competitive exam can be accessed through logging into to the official website of RPSC.
According to the news schedule, Urdu and Punjabi online exams will be conducted on June 28. The offline examinations to the Maths and Sanskrit will be conducted on June 30 while the Science and Hindi online examinations will be held on July 1.
The English and Social Sciences offline examinations of the (Group 2) senior teacher recruitment will be held on July 2.
RPSC had earlier released the hall tickets for these exams.
