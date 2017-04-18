RPSC College Lecturer Recruitment 2016: History Exam Results Out; Check Now

New Delhi: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results of the examination held June 30, 2016 and the April 24, 2016 for the recruitment of History lecturers in government run colleges in the state. The results are made available in the official website of RPSC. The candidates can check the results using the roll numbers in the RPSC website.
RPSC College Lecturer Recruitment 2016: How to check History exam results
Candidates can follow these steps to check the results:
Go to the official website of the RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on the given in the news and events, "Result for College Lecturer - 2014 (History)"
See the results
In another development, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has also released admit cards for Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2016. Interested and eligible candidates can start downloading the admit card from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
