RPSC Clerk Grade 2 Exam 2013 Final Results Declared; Check Now

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: April 01, 2017 13:03 IST
New Delhi:  Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results of Clerk Grade-2 Combined Competitive examination 2013 (phase 2) on the official website of the commission. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results from the website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. "Final Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Clerk GR II Comb. Comp. Exam 2013" file given in the official website of RPSC is the results link for the exam.

RPSC Clerk Grade 2 Exam 2013 Final Results: How To Check

The candidates can follow these steps to check the RPSC Clerk Grade 2 Exam 2013 Final Results:
Go to the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Click on the link, '31/03/2017 - Final Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Clerk GR II Comb. Comp. Exam 2013' given in the homepage in the 'News and Events' page

Check your results in the next page.

Jobs News

