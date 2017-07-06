Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd To Recruit For Office Assistant, Junior Executive (Trainee) Posts

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd (RNSB) has invited applications from graduates and postgraduates for recruitment to office assistant- peon (trainee) and junior executive (trainee) posts. Online applications can be submitted before 10 July 2017. Upon selection candidates will be posted at Surendranagar (Office Assistant) and Jetpur (Junior Executive). The age limit is 30 years. RNSB prefers to recruit local candidates for the posts. The posts will be filled up on fixed term contract basis. For office assistant post local male candidates are eligible to apply.

Graduates in any discipline are eligible to apply for the office assistant post, while arts graduates are not eligible to apply for junior executive post.

Candidates with postgraduate in any discipline other than Arts are also eligible to apply for junior executive post. 'However PGDCA/ DCA/ JAIIB/ CAIIB / COPA (with 1 year apprenticeship) preferable.'

'2 years' experience in any Co-Operative bank or any financial institute is preferable. Candidate Should be well versed with Computer knowledge.'

Before applying candidates must go through the detail notification, which is available at jobs.rnsbindia.com.



