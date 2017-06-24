Revised Scheme Of Education, Training For CA Course From July

The Revised Scheme of Education and Training for CA course, formulated by Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) in lines with International Education Standards, will be introduced from July one.

June 24, 2017
Coimbatore:  The Revised Scheme of Education and Training for CA course, formulated by Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) in lines with International Education Standards, will be introduced from July one.

The new curriculum will be in the standards issued by International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), after considering the inputs from various stakeholders, ICAI Central Council member Supriya Kumar told reporters here today.

Technical competence, professional skills and professional values, ethics and attitudes expected from a CA are being redefined and upgraded in the scheme in order to gear up aspiring CAs to take on new roles, she said. 

