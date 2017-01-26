Recruitment of Scientist 'B' in DRDO: GATE 2017 Score Is Must

EMAIL PRINT Recruitment of Scientist 'B' in DRDO: GATE 2017 Score Is Must New Delhi: 'The direct recruitment to the post of Scientist 'B' will be conducted based on valid GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) score (in respect of vacancies in the subjects/ disciplines for which GATE is conducted) and interview. Only those candidates who will have valid GATE score on the crucial date of eligibility will be considered for shortlisting for recruitment', said a notification posted in the official website of Recruitment And Assessment Centre (RAC), DRDO Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India.



The notification has also said that the advertisement of recruitment to the post of Scientist 'B' 2017 in the Defence Research & Development Organisation would be notified in the next few months, depending upon the requirement.



'In respect of vacancies pertaining to subjects/disciplines for which GATE is not conducted, the recruitment will be done through written examination/ interview or both depending upon the requirement', said the notification.



Full advertisement along with eligibility criteria will be notified in the Employment News as well as websites of the organisation i.e. www.drdo.gov.in and www.rac.gov.in in the due course of time.

GATE 2017 will be conducted on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February.



on January 5 and here are the steps to download:



Steps to download the GATE 2017 Admit Card



Go the official GATE 2017 page

Click on the link which says "Candidate login for downloading admit card"

Enter you enrolment id/ email address, password and solve a simple maths question

Upon entering the correct credentials, they will be redirected to the account panel and will be able to download the admit card



Click here for more



'The direct recruitment to the post of Scientist 'B' will be conducted based on valid GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) score (in respect of vacancies in the subjects/ disciplines for which GATE is conducted) and interview. Only those candidates who will have valid GATE score on the crucial date of eligibility will be considered for shortlisting for recruitment', said a notification posted in the official website of Recruitment And Assessment Centre (RAC), DRDO Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India.The notification has also said that the advertisement of recruitment to the post of Scientist 'B' 2017 in the Defence Research & Development Organisation would be notified in the next few months, depending upon the requirement.'In respect of vacancies pertaining to subjects/disciplines for which GATE is not conducted, the recruitment will be done through written examination/ interview or both depending upon the requirement', said the notification.Full advertisement along with eligibility criteria will be notified in the Employment News as well as websites of the organisation i.e. www.drdo.gov.in and www.rac.gov.in in the due course of time.GATE 2017 will be conducted on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February. GATE 2017 has opened the window of downloading admit cards on January 5 and here are the steps to download:Go the official GATE 2017 pageClick on the link which says "Candidate login for downloading admit card"Enter you enrolment id/ email address, password and solve a simple maths questionUpon entering the correct credentials, they will be redirected to the account panel and will be able to download the admit cardClick here for more Jobs News