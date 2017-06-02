RBI Grade B Recruitment Exam 2017 Admit Card Released; Available Till June 17 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for recruitment exam for officers in Grade B DEPR/DSIM and Grade B DR/General. The admission letters can be downloaded from the official website.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT RBI Grade B Recruitment Exam 2017 Admit card Released New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for recruitment exam for officers in Grade B DEPR/DSIM and Grade B DR/General. The admission letters can be downloaded from the official website. The last date to download admit cards is June 17, 2017 which is also the day when the exam for paper I will be held. Candidates are advised to download their admission letters on time and not wait till the last date.



How to download Admission letter for Grade B Recruitment exam?



Step one: Go to RBI's career page: opportunities.rbi.org.in/

Step two: Scroll through the current vacancies tab and click on Call Letters link.

Step three: On the new page, click on the admission letter and other guidelines link for the post you applied for. In the new window you will have to again click on the admission letter download link.

Step four: In the new window, enter your Registration number and password and submit.

Step five: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the same.



Do not forget to read the instructions given along with the admit card carefully.



Candidates who have applied under the PWD category and would need a scribe should download the Joint Undertaking/Declaration Form for PWD candidates using scribe.



