RBI Grade B Phase 1 Results Declared, Check Now @ Opportunities.rbi.org.in

Results of Phase-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (General) DR, paper I examination for Officers in Gr 'B' for Department of Economics and Policy Research and Paper I for Officers in Gr 'B' for Department of Information and Statistics - 2017 in Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been published on the official recruitment website of the central bank. The phase 2 examination for these recruitment will be conducted on July first week, on July 6 and July 7.Roll Numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the Phase-II for Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (General) (DR) -2017, Roll Numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the Paper II and III for Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' -DEPR -2017 and Roll Numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the Paper II and III for Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' - DSIM -2017 have been given on the official website.RBI Grade B Examination schedule for Phase II examination for GR B DR (General) - 2017 and Paper III and Paper II examinations for DEPR and DSIM - 2017 will be as given here:The Phase-II online examination for Gr B DR (General) 2017 will be conducted on July 7, 2017, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination. This examination will be in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear in both the shifts.Separate admission letters should be downloaded for morning and afternoon shifts from RBI website, said the phase 1 results notification from RBI.