RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2017, Online Registration Till 23 May At Rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment Details
RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment, 161 vacancies, Apply Now
- Online registration for DEPR/ DISM can be done from 5 May 2017
- Online examination (Paper 1) for General/ DEPR/ DSIM will be held on 17 June 2017.
- Paper 2 and 3 exam will be online or written exam and will be held in the month of July (6/7 July)
- For candidates having MPhil qualification, the upper age limit is 32 years. Likewise it is 34 years for those having PhD qualification
- RBI will allow “up to a maximum of five years for ex-employees of banking institutions whose services had to be terminated for reasons of economy or as a result of bank going into liquidation and personnel retrenched from Government Offices after at least one year's service and currently registered with Employment Exchange”
Those candidates (belonging to general category) who have already appeared for the phase 1 exam 6 times for this post are not eligible.
RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment: Pre Exam Training
RBI will provide pre exam training to the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD candidates for Officers in Gr. B (DR)-General post only. Candidates will be given the training for phase 1 and 2 exam and it will be free of cost.
Online application can be submitted till the midnight of the last day.
