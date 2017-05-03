RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2017, Online Registration Till 23 May At Rbi.org.in

Jobs | Written by | Updated: May 03, 2017 10:07 IST
RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment Begins, Apply Now

New Delhi:  Reserve Bank of India (RBI) grade B officer recruitment has begun. “The Reserve Bank of India Services Board, hereinafter referred to as ‘Board’, would admit to the Examinations all the candidates applying for this post with the requisite fee/intimation charges (wherever applicable) on the basis of the information furnished in the ON-LINE application and shall determine their eligibility only at the final stage i.e. interview stage”, reads the official notification. A total of 161 vacancies have been notified by the Bank. Interested candidates should apply for the post only after confirming their eligibility.

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment Details
rbi
RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment, 161 vacancies, Apply Now
  • Online registration for DEPR/ DISM can be done from 5 May 2017
  • Online examination (Paper 1) for General/ DEPR/ DSIM will be held on 17 June 2017.
  • Paper 2 and 3 exam will be online or written exam and will be held in the month of July (6/7 July)
  • For candidates having MPhil qualification, the upper age limit is 32 years. Likewise it is 34 years for those having PhD qualification
  • RBI will allow “up to a maximum of five years for ex-employees of banking institutions whose services had to be terminated for reasons of economy or as a result of bank going into liquidation and personnel retrenched from Government Offices after at least one year's service and currently registered with Employment Exchange”
Who are not eligible to apply?
Those candidates  (belonging to general category) who have already appeared for the phase 1 exam 6 times for this post are not eligible.

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment: Pre Exam Training
RBI will provide pre exam training to the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD candidates  for Officers in Gr. B (DR)-General post only. Candidates will be given the training for phase 1 and 2 exam and it will be free of cost.

Online application can be submitted till the midnight of the last day.

