RBI Assistant Recruitment 2016: Result Declared, Check Cut-Off Marks At Rbi.org.in

New Delhi: Results have been declared for RBI assistant recruitment exam 2016. Candidates can also check the cut off marks at the official web page of RBI at rbi.org.in. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had conducted the examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant on December 2016 (prelims) and January 2017 (mains). A total of 610 vacancies had been notified by the Bank. The selection procedure included preliminary and main examination only. Results for the above mentioned recruitment has been declared, candidates can find more details in this regard below.
RBI Assistant Exam Result Highlights
The result was declared on 22 February 2017 at the official web page of RBI. Roll numbers of provisionally selected candidates was declared on the same date.
In the recent update, cut-off marks in the main online examination of provisionally selected candidates category-wise and centre-wise marks are given
Cut off marks have been released for candidates of all the categories who had appeared for examination at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi, Kanpur & Lucknow.
There will be no interview henceforth as RBI had issued a notification in this regard earlier. In the notification it is mentioned that, 'The Bank has now reviewed the scheme of selection in the light of Office Memorandum No. 39020/01/2013-Estt (B)-Part Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training) dated December 29, 2015 which provides for discontinuation of interview at junior level posts in the Government of India Ministries/Departments/Attached Office/Subordinate Office/Autonomous Bodies/Public Sector Undertakings and decided not to conduct interviews for the current process of Recruitment of Assistants."
