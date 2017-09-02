Sanskrit Education Department, Rajasthan To Recruit 1,829 Primary Teachers, Application Starts On September 14 Government of Rajasthan, Sanskrit Education Department has invited application from eligible candidates for direct recruitment of 1,829 teachers. The application process will start online from September 14, 2017 and end on October 13, 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Sanskrit Education Department, Rajasthan To Recruit 1829 Primary Teachers New Delhi: Government of Rajasthan, Sanskrit Education Department has invited application from eligible candidates for direct recruitment of 1,829 teachers. The application process will start online from September 14, 2017 and end on October 13, 2017. The selection of the teachers will be on the basis of RTET or REET and personal interview. The location of posting will be anywhere in Rajasthan. Candidates should refer to the official notification for vacancies pertaining to Scheduled Areas (TSP) and non-Scheduled Areas (Non TSP).



Eligibility Criteria



The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for level one primary teacher (general) is Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks and a two years diploma in elementary education or a graduation degree from a recognized university.



In case of, level one primary teacher (Sanskrit), eligibility is Varistha Upadhyay or its equivalent traditional Sanskrit examination with at least 50% marks and two year diploma in elementary education.



Candidates are advised to refer to the official advertisement for detailed and equivalent eligibility criteria.



The lower age limit to apply is 18 years and upper age limit is 35 years. Male candidates from SC, ST, and OBC category and female candidates from financially backward classes category will be given a 5 years relaxation in upper age limit. Female candidates from SC, ST and OBC category will be given a 10 years relaxation in upper age limit. For Ex-servicemen the upper age limit is 50 years.



Application Process



The online application form will be available on the following website from September 14, 2017: www.rajsanskrit.nic.in.



The application fee for General candidates is Rs. 100, for OBC candidates is Rs. 70, and for SC/ST candidates is Rs. 50.



