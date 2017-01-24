Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Cancels Jan 28-29 Rajasthan Administrative And Allied Service Mains 2016 Exams

New Delhi: According to a notification published in the homepage of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Monday, the commission cancelled Rajasthan Administrative and Allied Service (RAS) main examinations 2016 which were scheduled to be conducted on January 28 and 29. The notification says that the commission took this decision keeping Rajasthan High Court's verdict on special backward caste (SBC) dated December 9, 2016. The RPSC has not decided on new dates yet. Last week, RPSC had cancelled the examinations for the posts of sub-inspector 2016 and senior teacher's education 2016.
The Rajasthan High Court December 9, 2016 scrapped the Rajasthan Special Backward Classes (SBC) reservation Act 2015 that provisioned for 5% quota to five communities, including Gujjars. The High Court ruled against the act as the total reservation exceeded the permissible limit of 50 per cent. The Rajasthan Special Backward Classes (SBC) reservation Act 2015 had provided 5% reservation in jobs and educational institutes to five communities: Gujjars, Banjara, Gadia-Lohar, Raika, Gadaria.
The Rajasthan High Court had then directed to suspend its December 9 order for a period of six weeks and that the appointments/admissions given by the Government of Rajasthan, pursuant to the 2015 Act, shall not be disturbed, it said.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission had conducted the preliminary examinations to the 391 administrative and allied posts in different departments of the state government on August 2016. Though the mains were scheduled for December 26-27, the commission postponed the exams to Janauary 28 and 29.
The aspirants who qualified for the mains examinations expressed their anguish over the commission decision and some staged a rally in Ajmer.
Click here for more Jobs News