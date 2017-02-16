Rajasthan Police To Recruit More Than 10,000 Personnel

EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan Police To Recruit More Than 10,000 Personnel New Delhi: According some reports in Hindi media, the job hunters in Rajasthan has got some good news; Rajasthan Police is going to recruit more than 10000 personnel to the force. The officials have told a Hindi Newspaper that the proposal for the recruitment in Rajasthan police will be sent to the Finance Ministry for approval soon. Before this, more than 12000 constables were recruited in the Rajasthan police force during the Congress dispensation. The officials claimed that the recruitment the current government is planning will be one of the biggest.



The files of the proposal are with the Home Ministry of Vasundhara Raje Government right now, says a report from Dainik Bhaskar, a Hindi Daily. The Ashok Gehlot led Congress government recruited around 31000 constables in its regime.



Rajasthan Police Board is engaged in various recruitment process these days and Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had conducted written examination for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector posts on 12th February 2017.



According to a report released last month, Maharashtra has highest number of women police (11.62%) followed by Rajasthan (6.26%).



