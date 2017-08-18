Rajasthan Panchayati Raj 3rd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2013: Results Published @ Rajpanchayat.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan third grade teacher direct recruitment 2013 revised results have been published on rajpanchayat.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: August 18, 2017 22:29 IST
New Delhi:  Rajasthan third grade teacher direct recruitment 2013 revised results have been published on rajpanchayat.rajasthan.gov.in. The revised Rajasthan 3rd grade teacher direct recruitment results have been published by the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Department Zilla Parishad. The candidates who have appeared for this exam may check the results from the official website of Rajasthan Government at - examtgt.rajasthan.gov.in or rajpanchayat.rajasthan.gov.in.
 

Rajasthan Panchayati Raj 3rd Grade Teacher 2013: How To check

The candidates may follow these steps to check the results:
Step One: Visit the official website - rajpanchayat.rajasthan.gov.in
Step Two: Click on the link " esult Direct Recruitment of Teachers Competitive Examination 2013"
Step Three: Enter your username and password
Step Four: Submit
Step Five: See your results

Meanwhile reports have emerged that, from examtgt.rajasthan.gov.in website, the candidates may able to access their results after entering Application ID, Role Number and Date of Birth.

According to reports, the result of this exam was announced many times before but the appointment was not given to the eligible candidates. 

Click here for more Jobs News
 

