Rajasthan Panchayati Raj 3rd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2013: Results Published @ Rajpanchayat.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Panchayati Raj 3rd Grade Teacher 2013: How To checkThe candidates may follow these steps to check the results:
Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Third 3rd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2013: Results Published On Examtgt.rajasthan.gov.in, rajpanchayat.rajasthan.gov.in
Step One: Visit the official website - rajpanchayat.rajasthan.gov.in
Step Two: Click on the link " esult Direct Recruitment of Teachers Competitive Examination 2013"
Step Three: Enter your username and password
Step Four: Submit
Step Five: See your results
Meanwhile reports have emerged that, from examtgt.rajasthan.gov.in website, the candidates may able to access their results after entering Application ID, Role Number and Date of Birth.
According to reports, the result of this exam was announced many times before but the appointment was not given to the eligible candidates.
