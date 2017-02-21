Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Online Application For Over 1700 Lower Division Clerks Starts Tomorrow

Important Dates
Online Application Process begins: February 22, 2017
Online Application Process ends: March 18, 2017
Offline Application Process: From February 22 to March 21 (Only for candidates applying under NCC Cadet Instructors, Ex-prisoners, and Sportsperson category)
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for Lower Division Clerk must have passed Senior Secondary Examination from Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or any other equivalent degree from a recognized board or university. Apart from this, the candidate must possess any of the following:
- "O" or Higher Level Certificate course conducted by DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India
- Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)/Data preparation and Computer Software (DPCS) Certificate organized under National/State Council of Vocational Training Scheme
- Diploma in Computer Science/Computer Applications from a University established by law in India or from an Institution recognized by the Government
- Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering from a polytechnic institution recognized by the Government
- Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology (RSCIT) Conducted by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota under control of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited
- Senior Secondary school examination with computer science as an optional subject
- Any equivalent or higher qualification
The candidate must also be fluent in Hindi language. The candidate must not be younger than 18 years of age or older than 35 years of age on the last date of application.
How to Apply
Candidates can apply for the LDC posts online on the official website for Rajasthan High Court. The online application link will be activated tomorrow and can be accessed under the 'Recruitment' tab. Candidates who apply online can remit the application fee through Credit card/Debit card/Internet banking and Mobile wallet. Online applicants can submit application fee till March 21.
There is a provision of offline application too but only for candidates who seek relaxation in upper age limit under NCC Cadet Instructors and Ex-prisoner category or those who seek horizontal reservation under exceptional Sportsperson category. The application forms for such candidates will be available for download on the official website.
