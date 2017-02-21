Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Apply Online For 27 District Judge Posts Now

Important Dates
Online Application Process begins: February 14, 2017
Online Application ends: March 06, 2017, 11:59 pm.
Last date to receive print-out of application form by the Rajasthan Judicial Services Office: March 24, 2017 during office hours
Eligibility Criteria
Candidate should have a Bachelor of Law degree from a recognized university
Candidate must have been an advocate for minimum seven years on the last date of application
Candidate must have knowledge of Hindi language written in Devnagri script and other Rajasthani dialects and social customs of Rajasthan
Candidates must be a citizen on India
Candidate should be minimum 35 years of age and not more than 45 years of age on January 1, 2018
How to Apply
Step one: Go to official website for Rajasthan High Court: hcraj.nic.in
Step two: Click on the Recruitment tab.
Step three: Click on the notification for District Judge cadre and then click on Online Application Portal link.
Step four: Click on the current openings link and then on Apply Online.
Step five: Fill the application form.
Step six: Take a print-out of the filled-in application form and paste a colored passport size photograph and put original signature.
Step seven: Send the application form, demand draft, and required documents before the last date.
Checklist of documents to be sent with application form:
- Secondary/equivalent School Certificate
- Senior Secondary/Higher Secondary School Certificate
- Graduation/equivalent Degree
- Bachelor of Law (Professional) Degree
- Enrolment Certificate/Sanad
- Original Experience, Fitness & Character Certificate issued by District & Sessions Judge/Registrar of concerned High Court in the prescribed format
- Original Character Certificates of two Responsible Persons
- Caste/Class Certificate for claiming benefit of reservation
- Any other degree/diploma
- Proof of length of service and permission of Department for appearing in the examination (if any)
- Attested copy(ies) of document relating to Dismissal/Removal/Termination (if any)
- Certified copy(ies) of Judgement/Order relating to conviction or acquittal (if any)
- Certified copy(ies) of FIR registered against you (if any)
- Certified copy(ies) of Charge-sheet filed against you in a Court of Law (if any)
- Certified copy(ies) of negative final report concerning you filed in a Court of Law and order passed thereon regarding acceptance/rejection/ present status (if any)
- Attested copy(ies) of Order relating to permanently Debarring/Disqualifying from appearing in any Examination or Interview (if any)
- Attested copy(ies) of Order relating to Professional Misconduct under Advocates Act, 1961 or any other Law for time being in force (if any)
- Particulars of Ten (10) Judgements of the preceding seven years in which candidate has argued personally in the prescribed format
- Demand Draft of Examination Fee of any bank in favour of Registrar General, Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur payable at Jodhpur