Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Apply Online For 27 District Judge Posts Now

Secondary/equivalent School Certificate

Senior Secondary/Higher Secondary School Certificate

Graduation/equivalent Degree

Bachelor of Law (Professional) Degree

Enrolment Certificate/Sanad

Original Experience, Fitness & Character Certificate issued by District & Sessions Judge/Registrar of concerned High Court in the prescribed format

Original Character Certificates of two Responsible Persons

Caste/Class Certificate for claiming benefit of reservation

Any other degree/diploma

Proof of length of service and permission of Department for appearing in the examination (if any)

Attested copy(ies) of document relating to Dismissal/Removal/Termination (if any)

Certified copy(ies) of Judgement/Order relating to conviction or acquittal (if any)

Certified copy(ies) of FIR registered against you (if any)

Certified copy(ies) of Charge-sheet filed against you in a Court of Law (if any)

Certified copy(ies) of negative final report concerning you filed in a Court of Law and order passed thereon regarding acceptance/rejection/ present status (if any)

Attested copy(ies) of Order relating to permanently Debarring/Disqualifying from appearing in any Examination or Interview (if any)

Attested copy(ies) of Order relating to Professional Misconduct under Advocates Act, 1961 or any other Law for time being in force (if any)

Particulars of Ten (10) Judgements of the preceding seven years in which candidate has argued personally in the prescribed format

Demand Draft of Examination Fee of any bank in favour of Registrar General, Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur payable at Jodhpur

Rajasthan High Court has invited applications from eligible advocates for direct recruitment to 27 posts of District Judge in Rajasthan Judicial Services. The application process began on February 14 and will continue till March 06. The application form can be filled online. Last date for receiving the print-out of the filled-in application form along with required documents and demand draft is March 24. Candidates would be selected for the post of District Judge on the basis of performance in a written examination and interview.Online Application Process begins: February 14, 2017Online Application ends: March 06, 2017, 11:59 pm.Last date to receive print-out of application form by the Rajasthan Judicial Services Office: March 24, 2017 during office hoursCandidate should have a Bachelor of Law degree from a recognized universityCandidate must have been an advocate for minimum seven years on the last date of applicationCandidate must have knowledge of Hindi language written in Devnagri script and other Rajasthani dialects and social customs of RajasthanCandidates must be a citizen on IndiaCandidate should be minimum 35 years of age and not more than 45 years of age on January 1, 2018Step one: Go to official website for Rajasthan High Court: hcraj.nic.inStep two: Click on the Recruitment tab.Step three: Click on the notification for District Judge cadre and then click on Online Application Portal link.Step four: Click on the current openings link and then on Apply Online.Step five: Fill the application form.Step six: Take a print-out of the filled-in application form and paste a colored passport size photograph and put original signature.Step seven: Send the application form, demand draft, and required documents before the last date.Checklist of documents to be sent with application form:Click here for more Jobs News