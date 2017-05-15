Raja Ramanna Centre For Advanced Technology Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment Begins Online applications have been invited by Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) for recruitment to the post of Stipendiary Trainee.

RRCAT Recruitment For Stipendiary Trainee New Delhi: Online applications have been invited by Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) for recruitment to the post of Stipendiary Trainee. The last date to apply is 31 May 2017; against a total of 47 vacancies available. The minimum eligibility criteria vary for each of the disciplines available in category I and II. However, candidates with BSc, Diploma, SSC (ITI pass out) and HSC qualification are encouraged to go through the official notification and apply. The duration of the training will be for two years and candidates will receive stipend during the training period, details of which are given in the official notification. Other information relevant to the recruitment process can be found below.



The age limit for category I posts is 19- 24 years and for category II posts is 18-22 years. The upper age prescribed above is relaxable up to a maximum of 5 years if candidate belongs to SC/ST category and 3 years if candidate belongs to OBC category, in both the cases.



'Educational / Technical Qualifications should be from a recognized University / Board of Technical Education of Central or State Government,' reads the official notification.



RRCAT will follow strict selection process comprising of a written test and interview (category I) and preliminary test, advanced test and trade/ skill test (category II).



Selected candidates will be imparted training at RRCAT, Indore in various aspects of relevant Trades / Disciplines as per prescribed syllabus of each Trade / Discipline for meeting the stringent requirements of the Centre.



