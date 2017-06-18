Konkan Railway Corporation Limited Notifies For Land Loser Recruitment Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has invited application from eligible land loser candidates whose land has been acquired for Konkan Railway Project.

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited Notifies For Land Loser Recruitment New Delhi: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has invited applications from 'eligible land loser candidates (Self / Sons / Spouse / Unmarried daughters / Grand sons / Unmarried Grand daughters only) whose land has been acquired for Konkan Railway project, irrespective of the percentage of land lost and from other than land losers, candidates belonging to all categories (UR/OBC/SC/ST) from the states Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka only.' The recruitment is open for the post of Junior Engineer in Signal and Telecom discipline. Other details can be found below.



Interested candidates, only after ensuring their eligibility can apply online till 16 July 2017.



In addition to this, candidates also have to send the printout of the online application with pass port size photo affixed on the space provided. Other details of application submission can be found from the official notification. The last date for submission of printout of the application is 17 July 2017.



A total of 7 vacancies are available for recruitment.



Candidates with Full time regular Diploma with not less than 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA taking average of all the Semesters/Years, irrespective of the weightage given to any particular semester/year by the Institute/ University are eligible to apply.



In addition to this applicants must not be more than 32 years of age as on 1 July 2017.



Click here for more



