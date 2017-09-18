Railtel Corporation To Recruit For Assistant Engineer, Sr Manager Posts; 45 Vacancies To Be Filled RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a Mini-Ratna (Category-I) Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Railways will recruit for the posts of Assistant Engineers and Senior Managers.

17 Shares EMAIL PRINT Railtel Corporation To Recruit For Assistant Engineer, Sr Manager Posts; 45 Vacancies To Be Filled New Delhi: RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a Mini-Ratna (Category-I) Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Railways will recruit for the posts of Assistant Engineers and Senior Managers. Candidates should note that recruitment to the posts will be on contract basis for for implementation of National Optic Fiber Network (NOFN) project covering the State of Gujarat. Out of the total 45 vacancies 38 are for Assistant Engineer post. 'The period of contract shall be for two years, which may further be extended based on mutual consent and requirement.' Official notification has been released at the website railtelindia.com.



The last date for submission of application is 27 September 2017 (12 noon).



Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer post



Candidates with Diploma and 3 years of work experience

MCA/ BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engineering) and 1 year of work experience



Eligibility Criteria For Senior Manager Post



BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc.(Engineering)/ MCA with 6 years of work experience



Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test and / or interview. Exam or interview venue will be decided by RailTel and candidates will be intimated about the same later. 'Selected applicants will be required to pass the requisite medical fitness test/standards (A-3) as adopted by RailTel for appointment to Technical posts, before their appointment.'



Read also: Railway Recruitments: Exam Pattern, Selection Process And Other Details Aspirants Should Know



Upon selection candidates will be posted in the State of Gujarat.



Click here for more





RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a Mini-Ratna (Category-I) Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Railways will recruit for the posts of Assistant Engineers and Senior Managers. Candidates should note that recruitment to the posts will be on contract basis for for implementation of National Optic Fiber Network (NOFN) project covering the State of Gujarat. Out of the total 45 vacancies 38 are for Assistant Engineer post. 'The period of contract shall be for two years, which may further be extended based on mutual consent and requirement.' Official notification has been released at the website railtelindia.com.The last date for submission of application is 27 September 2017 (12 noon).Candidates with Diploma and 3 years of work experienceMCA/ BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engineering) and 1 year of work experienceBE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc.(Engineering)/ MCA with 6 years of work experienceCandidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test and / or interview. Exam or interview venue will be decided by RailTel and candidates will be intimated about the same later. 'Selected applicants will be required to pass the requisite medical fitness test/standards (A-3) as adopted by RailTel for appointment to Technical posts, before their appointment.'Upon selection candidates will be posted in the State of Gujarat.Click here for more Jobs News