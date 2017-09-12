DSE Punjab Notifies Recruitment Of 3,582 Teachers; Last Date To Apply October 6

Eligibility Criteria
- The candidates should have a Bachelor degree from a recognized university.
- Candidate should have B.Ed. in relevant subject as per the norms of National Council of Teachers Education.
- The lower age limit for the posts is 18 years and upper age limit is 37 years. SC/ST candidates will be allowed a relaxation of 5 years in upper age limit. For Ex-Servicemen, age relaxation is up to 3 years and for PWD candidates age relaxation is up to 10 years.
Application Process
Eligible candidates can apply through the online application link available on the Department's official website (www.educationrecruitmentboard.com/). Candidates would also need to pay an application fee to complete the application process. General/UR/OBC candidates have to pay Rs. 1000 and SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs. 500 through PNB Bank Challan or Net-banking/Credit or Debit Card.
