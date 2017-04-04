Professor David R Syiemlieh Takes Oath As UPSC Chairman

New Delhi: Professor David R Syiemlieh took the Oath of Office and Secrecy as Chairman, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), under clause (1) of Article 316 of the Constitution of India, yesterday. The oath was administered by Vinay Mittal, the senior most Member of the Commission, at a function at the UPSC office. Prof. Syiemlieh joined the Commission as Member on June 25, 2012 and was later appointed to perform the duties of the post of Chairman, UPSC under Article 316 (1A) of the Constitution of India w.e.f. January 4, 2017.
"The President has appointed Prof. David R. Syiemlieh, Member, Union Public Service Commission, to perform the duties of the post of Chairman, Union Public Service Commission, with effect from the forenoon of January 4, 2017 till further orders or till completion of his term as member on 21.01.2018, whichever is earlier", said a statement from Union Government in January 2017.
Prior to joining Union Public Service Commission, Prof. Syiemlieh was Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar.
Prof. Syiemlieh has held many important positions in various policy making, academic and administrative bodies. He has authored/edited several books/publications and had been awarded Senior Fulbright Fellowship in the year 1999.
