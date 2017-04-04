Principal District Court Salem Recruitment, Apply Before 12 April 2017

Job notification has been released to fill up the vacancies in the various posts in the Judicial unit of Salem District, Tamil Nadu. Posts are available in Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service & Tamil Nadu Basic Service in the Judicial Unit of Salem. Candidates must go through the notification details given here and apply at the earliest as the last date for application submission is only few days away.Senior Bailiff: 7 postsJunior Bailiff: 3 postsDriver: 1 postRecord Clerk: 3 postsWatchman: 6 postsMasalchi: 4 postsSanitary Worker cum Gardener: 1 postSweeper: 2 postsGardener: 1 potOffice Assistant: 43 PostsEligibility criteria vary for each of the post mentioned above. Candidates should therefore go through the official notification released for Salem Court recruitment for details on educational qualification, age limit, etc.Candidates should give attention to the application submission procedure. As mentioned in the official notification all the applications, with passport size photos affixed and duly self attested on the Right Margin of the application, in the space provided, as mentioned should be submitted along with self attested copies of all the testimonials, certificate should be despatched through register post well in advance so as to reach the office of the undersigned on or before 12.04.2017 at 5.45 p.m.Read the official notification here