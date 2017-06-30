Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Launch ICAI Revised Syllabus On July 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch the revised syllabus of ICAI education and training programmes at chartered accountants' apex body's foundation day function on July 1.

Share EMAIL PRINT Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Launch ICAI Revised Syllabus On July 1 (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch the revised syllabus of ICAI education and training programmes at chartered accountants' apex body's foundation day function on July 1. After more than a decade, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will introduce updated syllabus for students "with major revisions" from tomorrow.



On July 1, 2017, ICAI, a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament will complete 68 years of its formation.



ICAI has prepared the



While ICAI keeps introducing minor changes, this is the first time in more than 13 years that major revisions have been done in the syllabus, reported Press Trust of India.



According to ICAI, revised scheme of education and training has been formulated taking into account changes in the global business competitiveness scenario.



ICAI President Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey told PTI that major revisions have been done in the syllabus after 13 years.



"The revised course intends to promote innovation and bring about out-of-the-box thinking in the curriculum and education system of chartered accountancy course," he said.



"We had objective questions for 200 marks of four subjects. Now we have made it 400 marks, out of which 200 mark questions will be subjective and the rest objective," he added.



ICAI have also added new subjects at the foundation and the intermediate levels for thousands of students pursuing chartered accountancy programme.



The institute would also be introducing electives for students appearing in the final examination, reported PTI.



"A student can choose from one out of six papers to specialise in... Out of the eight papers, seven are fixed and one subject the student can choose," Vikamsey said.



The



(With Inputs from PTI)



