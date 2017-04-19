Policies Need Constant Revision For Skilling People: Vice President

New Delhi: The Vice President of India, M Hamid Ansari has said that given the dynamic nature of the industry requirements, our policies would need constant revision to keep them relevant and effective for skilling our people at scale with speed and quality. He was addressing the National Conference on 'Skilling India for Global Competiveness' organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries, here today.
The Vice President said that the key to reaping our demographic dividend would be in adequately skilling our people. If we are able to provide quality skills to our people, we can make India into a human resources powerhouse of the world, he added.
The Vice President listed three major challenges before us in the task of providing adequate skill building opportunities for our people; Quality, Numbers and Perception. He further said that in all our endeavours, quality needs to be central, whether it is our primary schools or institutions of higher learning. To become, and remain competitive, we need not just skills for our requirements today, but skills of tomorrow, he added.
The Vice President said that skilled workers are required to successfully implement the Government initiatives such as digital India, Swachh Bharat, Make in India and Smart Cities, etc., as only skilled workers can make the most of opportunities being created by such schemes.
The launch of new initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY) and the very ambitious 'Skill India' initiative, that aims to train about 30 crore people by the year 2020, are much needed efforts, he added.
