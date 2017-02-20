RRB, SBI PO, SSC And UPSC: Interest In Government Jobs Increasing

New Delhi: The Committee of Allowances which is headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa will submit its review report on the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations on allowances to Finance Minister Arun Jailtley today. The 7 th pay commission had recommended a 14.27 per cent hike in basic pay which is though the lowest in 70 years. The 6th Pay Commission had recommended a 20 per cent increase, which the United Progressive Alliance government later doubled while implementing it in 2008. Keeping the increments and job security in mind, the interest in the government jobs have raised through the years.
An ASSOCHAM survey conducted between June and July 2014 in 500 business schools; found that, 65 per cent graduates are interested to work in topline public sector companies due to job security, improving prospects of PSUs and problems faced by the private sector, especially those in the highly leveraged sectors like telecom, real estate, power and other infrastructure.
In 2016, 17 Lakh applied for 1500 State Bank of India Probationary Officers jobs out of which 4500 got interview call. SBI has invited PO 2017 application for 2313 vacancies this month and the last date of application is March 6.
In a railways jobs recruitment last month, a whopping 92 lakh candidates had applied for the jobs in RRB NTPC, of whom 2.73 lakh qualified the preliminary exam and the main exam turned out to be the 'Largest Online Examination In The World'.
The budget 2017, which was presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley carried an important information for the young job seekers in the country; nearly 2.83 lakh central government jobs are estimated to be generated by next year. As per the budget documents, the workforce of the central government establishments would be 35.67 lakh in 2018, about 2.83 lakh more than the actual head count of 32.84 lakh in 2016.
The budget documents also say that, the home ministry will add 6,076 more personnel to take its personnel to 24,778 in 2018. About 1.06 lakh more workforce will be added in police departments to take the total number to 11,13,689 by next year.
In newly set up ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, the Modi government has estimated to add 2,027 jobs by 2018. Its actual strength was 53 only in last year.
There would be an estimated 1,045 more employees in 2018 in the ministry of civil aviation from its actual strength of 1,141 in 2016. In the department of posts, there would be 20,442 more workforce from its strength of 4,48,840, stated the budget 2017.
Apart from the ministries and departments associated with the government, there are lots other job opportunities for the people searching for government jobs in banking, education, railways, public sector undertakings etc.
(With Inputs From PTI)
