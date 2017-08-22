Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2017: Application Starts Tomorrow At Bseodisha.ac.in

Important Dates
Commencement of application process: August 23, 2017, 8:00 am
Last date to apply for OTET 2017: September 6, 2017, 11:45 pm
Admit card available for download: September 12, 2017
Exam date: September 25, 2017 (Paper I - 10:00 am to 12:30 pm; Paper II - 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm)
Eligibility
Candidates who wish to appear in Paper I should have the following qualifications:
- Higher Secondary (+2 or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education(CT), or
- Higher Secondary (+2 or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education), or
- Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/ 2-year Diploma in Special Education.
Candidates who wish to appear for Paper II should have any of the following qualifications:
- Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), or
- Graduation with 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed.(Special Education), or
- Higher Secondary (+2 or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.A.Ed./ B.Sc.Ed.
Application Process
The application process will be conducted online and forms would be available on BSE, Odisha website from tomorrow. The application fee can be paid online through net banking, debit card or cash payment through a bank challan. The application fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs. 300 and for all other candidates is Rs. 500.
