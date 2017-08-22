Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2017: Application Starts Tomorrow At Bseodisha.ac.in The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has invited application from eligible candidates for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET), 2017.

51 Shares EMAIL PRINT OTET 2017: Application Starts Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has invited application from eligible candidates for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET), 2017. The application process will be conducted online and will begin from tomorrow. The application process will continue till September 6, 2017. The test will be conducted for two papers and a candidate will be allowed to apply for only one paper. The exam will be conducted on September 25, 2017 in pen-paper mode.



Important Dates



Commencement of application process: August 23, 2017, 8:00 am

Last date to apply for OTET 2017: September 6, 2017, 11:45 pm

Admit card available for download: September 12, 2017

Exam date: September 25, 2017 (Paper I - 10:00 am to 12:30 pm; Paper II - 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm)



Eligibility



Candidates who wish to appear in Paper I should have the following qualifications: Higher Secondary (+2 or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education(CT), or

Higher Secondary (+2 or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education), or

Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/ 2-year Diploma in Special Education.

Candidates who wish to appear for Paper II should have any of the following qualifications: Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), or

Graduation with 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed.(Special Education), or

Higher Secondary (+2 or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.A.Ed./ B.Sc.Ed.

Application Process



The application process will be conducted online and forms would be available on BSE, Odisha website from tomorrow. The application fee can be paid online through net banking, debit card or cash payment through a bank challan. The application fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs. 300 and for all other candidates is Rs. 500.



Click here for more



The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has invited application from eligible candidates for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET), 2017. The application process will be conducted online and will begin from tomorrow. The application process will continue till September 6, 2017. The test will be conducted for two papers and a candidate will be allowed to apply for only one paper. The exam will be conducted on September 25, 2017 in pen-paper mode.Commencement of application process: August 23, 2017, 8:00 amLast date to apply for OTET 2017: September 6, 2017, 11:45 pmAdmit card available for download: September 12, 2017Exam date: September 25, 2017 (Paper I - 10:00 am to 12:30 pm; Paper II - 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm)Candidates who wish to appear in Paper I should have the following qualifications:Candidates who wish to appear for Paper II should have any of the following qualifications:The application process will be conducted online and forms would be available on BSE, Odisha website from tomorrow. The application fee can be paid online through net banking, debit card or cash payment through a bank challan. The application fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs. 300 and for all other candidates is Rs. 500.Click here for more Jobs News