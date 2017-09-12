OTET Admit Card 2017: Odisha BSE Releases Hall Tickets; Download Now @ Bseodisha.ac.in

The OTET 2017 exam is being conducted for two papers, and a candidate was given chance to apply only for one of the two papers.
OTET Admit Card 2017: How to download
Odisha BSE Released the OTET admit cards @ Bseodisha.ac.in.
The candidates who are waiting to download the OTET hall ticket 2017 following these steps:
Step One: Login to the official website of Odisha BSE.
Step Two: Click on the link "Admit Card For OTET -2017 (1st)"
Step Three: The candidates will be directed to an external portal. Enter your registration number and email id there.
Step Four: Login and download your OTET admit from there.
"The hard copy of the Admit Cards shall not be issued by the B.S.E., Odisha," said a statement from the organisors.
The paper 1 of OTET 2017 will be held in the morning session on September 25 and the paper 2 session will be held in the afternoon.
Click here for more Jobs News