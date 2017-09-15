OTET 2017 On 25 September, Know Exam Day Rules Admit cards have been released online. Candidates can download the same at bseodisha.ac.in.

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will conduct the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2017 on 25 September. OTET admit card has been released online. Candidates can download the same at the official website bseodisha.ac.in much before the exam date, in order to avoid network or server related issues. Candidates can download the admit card using their registration number and email id. Candidates who are all prepared to appear for the exam, must go through important rules, as set by the Board.Candidates should check the exam centre details in advance. The Board has strictly disallowed changing the exam centre. Admit cards should be downloaded from the official website of the Board as hard copies of it will not be issued.The exam will be held on 25 September 2017 (Monday) in two sessions. The first session will begin at 10 am and second session for paper 2 will begin at 2 pm. Each of the two sessions will be of 2.30 hours duration.The Board will release the OMR answer sheets along with the scoring keys soon after the completion of the exam. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, in the prescribed format within the stipulated date. 'Objection shall be submitted to the Board within the period specified from the date of publication of Questions & Scoring keys in the website. No objection shall be entertained after the due date,' reads the official notification.The qualifying mark for OTET is 60% for unreserved category candidates and 50% for those belonging to SC, ST, SEBC/ OBC and Physically Handicapped category.Online application submission process for OTET 2017 had begun in August. Applicants were allowed till 7 September for submitting their applications. Application fee was collected a day before that.