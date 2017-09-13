Odisha Staff Selection Commission To Recruit Graduates For Inspector Of Supplies Post Online application form will be available from 18 September 2017 at ossc.gov.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT OSSC Recruitment 2017 For Inspector Of Supplies Post, Details At ossc.gov.in New Delhi: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will recruit graduates for recruitment to the post of Inspector of Supplies on contractual basis under Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department. Online application form will be available from 18 September 2017. Candidates, only after ensuring their eligibility for the post, can apply for the post till 17 October 2017. Applicants should also have knowledge in basic computer skills. In addition to this, candidates must also be in the age group of 21-32 years. Detail of the recruitment is available at ossc.gov.in.



Out of the total number of posts, 37 are reserved for unreserved category. 24 vacancies are reserved for female candidates as well.



Applicants must be graduate with knowledge in computer skills and must have passed Odia as a language subject in Middle school exam/ HSC exam with Odia as a subject or medium/ passed a test in Odia in ME school standard conducted by Education Department.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in preliminary exam, main written exam and computer skill test.



The preliminary phase will be OMR based and will be of 100 marks in total. The exam will be qualifying in nature and there shall be no negative marks. The main examination will comprise of questions related to General English, Odia Language and General Studies. Computer skill test will assess the knowledge of candidates in using computer in practical field of works. Candidates need to score minimum 33% for qualifying the skill test.



