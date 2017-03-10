Ordnance Factory Medak Recruitment 2017, Last Day To Apply For 370 Posts, How To Apply Checklist

EMAIL PRINT OF Medak Recruitment Last Day New Delhi: Today is the last day to apply for 370 vacant posts at Ordnance Factory Medak. Candidates who have not applied yet, should take care of few important things because the online registration link will be inactive from 23:59 hrs IST. Ordnance Factory Medak had notified of the recruitment for 370 posts; the last date for updating payments is 14 March 2017. Out of the total number of vacancies 170 posts are reserved for general category, 70 and 32 are for SC and ST category, respectively and the rest of the posts are for OBC category. Details of the how to apply process along with the list of important documents are given below.



Read complete recruitment detail of Ordnance Factory Medak



How to apply: Procedure and List of important documents



Go to the online registration portal through the official portal at ofmedak.gov.in.



Alternatively candidates can click directly here http://103.253.70.12:8390/OFMK/LoginAction.action;jsessionid=99007B54509F45C984F69668F07C6D28 and sign up



Fill up the application form giving correct information



Save and update



Upload photograph and signature



Upload scanned copies of important documents (in JPEG/PDF format). The file size should be between 50 KB - 200 KB. Details are given below: 10th class school certificate

NAC/NTC Certificate (for all candidates except Ex-Serviceman)

Community Certificate(in case of OBC/ SC/ ST; OBC certificate of non-creamy layer shall be of latest and not more than one year)

PWD Certificate (in case of PWD candidates)

Discharge Certificate and Class I,II & III certificate as applicable (in case of ExServiceman)

Sports Certificate (in case of sports person) Online payment of fees, wherever applicable.



Downloading the application form



