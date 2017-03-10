Ordnance Factory Medak Recruitment 2017, Last Day To Apply For 370 Posts, How To Apply Checklist

Read complete recruitment detail of Ordnance Factory Medak
How to apply: Procedure and List of important documents
Go to the online registration portal through the official portal at ofmedak.gov.in.
Alternatively candidates can click directly here http://103.253.70.12:8390/OFMK/LoginAction.action;jsessionid=99007B54509F45C984F69668F07C6D28 and sign up
Fill up the application form giving correct information
Save and update
Upload photograph and signature
Upload scanned copies of important documents (in JPEG/PDF format). The file size should be between 50 KB - 200 KB. Details are given below:
- 10th class school certificate
- NAC/NTC Certificate (for all candidates except Ex-Serviceman)
- Community Certificate(in case of OBC/ SC/ ST; OBC certificate of non-creamy layer shall be of latest and not more than one year)
- PWD Certificate (in case of PWD candidates)
- Discharge Certificate and Class I,II & III certificate as applicable (in case of ExServiceman)
- Sports Certificate (in case of sports person)
Downloading the application form
Click here for more Jobs News