Ordnance Factory Medak Recruitment 2017: Jobs for Matriculates in Semi-Skilled Grade, 370 Posts

New Delhi: Ordnance Factory Medak, Telangana has notified of 370 vacancies in semi-skilled grade of various grades in Group 'C' Industrial Establishment. Application submission portal will be open from 17 Feb 2017 till 10 March 2017. Out of the total number of vacancies 174 is reserved for unreserved category, 70 and 32 for SC and ST categories respectively and the rest for OBC category. Candidates will be selected through computer based test/ online exam. Interested and eligible candidates can find more details in this regard from the official portal of Ordnance Factory Board Medak at ofmedak.gov.in.
Ordnance Factory Medak has invited online applications are from 10th pass candidates with NAC/NTC issued by NCVT. Candidates must be in the age group of 18-32 years.
It is for the information of candidates that vacancies are available in the trades of Electrician, Electroplater, Fitter (Electric, Electronics, Refrigeration and General), Examiner Fitter (General), Grinder, Machinist, Examiner-Machinist, Millwright, Moulder, Painter, Turner, Examiner-Turner, Welder and Examiner-Welder.
