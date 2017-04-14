Ordnance Factory Board: Final Answer Keys Released For Phase 1 Exam

New Delhi: Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has released the final answer keys of the phase 1 exam held on 26 March 2017. The examination was held for selecting candidates for Trade Apprenticeship Training (ITI and Non-ITI) in Ordnance & Ordnance Equipment Factories for 55th batch of Trade apprentices. Candidates can go through the provisional and final answer keys at the official website of Ordnance Factory Board at ofb.gov.in.
Final answer keys will benefit the 4.45 lakh candidates (approximate figure) who had appeared for the exam.
Before this the Board had released the provisional answer keys and had asked candidates to raise objections. Candidates were allowed 7 days for raising objections against the answer keys online.
Ordnance Factory Board recruitment centre under Ministry of Defence Ambajhari had conducted the exam for selecting candidates against 7036 vacancies (3736 ITI and 3302 non ITI).
The written examination was held on 26 March 2017 (Phase 1) in two sessions. The forenoon session was held from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon session was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Details of the Phase 2 exam will be notified to candidates later.
The first phase covered written examination for ITI pass for all factories and 26 factories for Non-ITI category.
