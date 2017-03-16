Ordnance Factory Board Apprentice Recruitment: Know More About Exam Pattern

Ordnance Factory Board Apprentice Recruitment: Details About Exam Pattern

New Delhi:  Ordnance Factory Board will conduct Phase 1 written exam for ITI and Non-ITI trade apprentice posts on 26 March 2017. Admit cards for the OFB recruitment exam has also been released at the official portal of the Board at ofb.gov.in. If you have registered for the recruitment, download your admit card and speed up your preparation pace. With barely few days left for the examination, candidates must be aware of the scheme of the examination. Given below are the details of the exam pattern and scheme, for reference of candidates.

Ordnance Factory Board Recruitment Exam Pattern
Exam Pattern for Non-ITI: The written test will comprise of  questions on English, General Knowledge, Mathematics and Aptitude/ Reasoning. The question paper will carry a total of 150 marks and all the questions will be of Class 10th standard. Candidates will be allowed 3 hours duration for the test.

Exam Pattern for ITI: Unlike Non-ITI, here the written test question paper will comprise of two parts. While Part A (40% of the total questions) will have questions from English, General Knowledge, Mathematics and Aptitude/ Reasoning, Part B will have questions on the group of subject trades.

Candidates should note that there will be no negative marking.

The medium of the examination is English or Hindi or the anguage of the state in which ordnance factory chosen by the candidate is located (Bengali/ Marathi/ Oriya/ Tamil/ Telugu).

