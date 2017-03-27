OPTCL Recruitment 2017: Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee, 150 Vacancies

New Delhi: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has released official recruitment notification for Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee. Applications have been invited by OPTCL from ITI qualified candidates in Electrician trade. With a total number of 150 vacancies, the recruiting body will select candidates for placement at various units across the State. Interested candidates only after going through the official notification should apply before 24 April 2017 (7 pm). Other details of OPTCL recruitment can be found below.
Apart from the educational qualification, candidates must be in the age group of 20-32 years as on 1 January 2017. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 (five) years in case of SC, ST and SEBC candidates. Other details related to age relaxation can be found from the official notification.
Knowledge of Odia language is a must for applying (details can be found in the official notification).
Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in computer based test, skill test and career marking. The skill test will be qualifying in nature. Merit list will be drawn on the basis of computer based test and career marking.
Candidates have to apply online along with fee of Rs 500 (Rs 250 for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates). OPTCL departmental candidates are exempted from payment of this fee. The last date for payment of fees in bank through challan, for already registered candidates, is 24 April 2017.
The official notification of OPTCL recruitment has been released at optcl.co.in.
