Odisha Public Service Commission To Recruit For PGT Post In August

The recruitment will be under Science and Commerce stream in Group 'B' of State Service for the Higher Secondary Schools functioning under ST & SC Development Department.
Out of the total vacancies, 115 posts are for unreserved category. Exchange of reservation between SC and ST will not be considered.
Candidates having Master's degree in the respective subject (at least 50% marks) with B.Ed recognized by NCTE are eligible to apply. Diploma or degree in computer application is preferable. Those having integrated MSc course from Regional college of education NCERT (minimum 50% marks) are also eligible to apply provided they too possess B.Ed qualification.
Another major eligibility criteria is that candidates must have passed at least an examination in Odia language equivalent to that of middle English school standard conducted by BSE Odisha.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test and interview. Written exam will consist of questions related to general English, General Knowledge and the subject concerned.
The last date for submission of online application is 21 August.
