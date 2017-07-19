Odisha Public Service Commission To Recruit For PGT Post In August

With a vacancy of 230 posts for post graduate teachers (PGT), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has opened up new opportunities for government job aspirants in the State. Interested candidates only after ensuring their eligibility can apply online at opsconline.gov.in. Candidates in-service contractual junior lecturers and PGT posts working under Higher Secondary Schools of ST & SC development department can also apply for the posts. Online application process will start on 1 August 2017 and will continue till 31 August 2017.

The recruitment will be under Science and Commerce stream in Group 'B' of State Service for the Higher Secondary Schools functioning under ST & SC Development Department.



Out of the total vacancies, 115 posts are for unreserved category. Exchange of reservation between SC and ST will not be considered.

Candidates having Master's degree in the respective subject (at least 50% marks) with B.Ed recognized by NCTE are eligible to apply. Diploma or degree in computer application is preferable. Those having integrated MSc course from Regional college of education NCERT (minimum 50% marks) are also eligible to apply provided they too possess B.Ed qualification.

Another major eligibility criteria is that candidates must have passed at least an examination in Odia language equivalent to that of middle English school standard conducted by BSE Odisha.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test and interview. Written exam will consist of questions related to general English, General Knowledge and the subject concerned.



The last date for submission of online application is 21 August.

