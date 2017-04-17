ONGC Recruitment Through GATE 2017: Graduate Trainees (Engineering & Geo-Sciences), 721 Vacancies

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has started online recruitment process for Graduate Trainees (Engineering & Geo-Sciences post) through GATE 2017. The recruitment process will be held for a total of 721 vacancies. This recruitment is for those candidates who have qualified GATE 2017. Candidates should note that only GATE 2017 score is valid for the recruitment. This is a great opportunity for those who are looking for government jobs through GATE 2017 score. Other details of the ONGC graduate trainee recruitment through GATE 2017 can be found below.
ONGC will select candidates through GATE 2017 score in the subject mentioned against the post. Candidates will be shortlisted in the respective discipline for further selection process of personal interview.
While weightage of GATE 2017 score will 60 marks, it will be 15 marks for interview. Qualification will carry a total of 25 marks (20 Marks for Essential Qualification & up to 05 marks for additional in line higher qualification).
In case of same marks, candidate with better score in GATE 2017 and interview, together, will be considered senior.
How to apply for ONGC graduate trainee recruitment?
Go to the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com
Click on the link "Online application for recruitment of Graduate Trainees (GTs) in Engineering & Geosciences disciples through GATE-2017"
Enter all the details asked for correctly
Submit the application
It is to be noted that candidates need not pay any registration fee.
Important Dates
Last date for submission of application: 27 April 2017 ( up to 1200 hours)
Download interview call letters and uploading scanned copies of certificates: 7-14 May 2017 (Tentative)
Interview Date: 23 May 2017 (Tentative)
Read the official notification here
