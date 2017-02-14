ONGC Recruitment 2017 For Apprentices: Jobs For ITI Candidates, Apply Online At ongcindia.Com

EMAIL PRINT ONGC Recruitment 2017 New Delhi: ONGC has announced recruitment for 32 vacancies under various apprenticeship trades. The leading PSU, of the country, will appoint the selected apprentices at its offices located in Karaikal. Before submitting their application for ONGC Recruitment 2017, candidates are required to register themselves at apprenticeship.gov.in, failing which application will not be accepted. Interested candidates are suggested to go through the official notification properly before applying. Details like eligibility criteria (educational qualification and age limit) should be read properly and candidates must ensure that they fulfill the conditions, before applying.



Matriculates with ITI trade certificate in relevant trade are eligible to apply for the ONGC recruitment. Candidates must also be in the age group of 14-25 years (as on 01 March 2017).



Vacancies are available in the trades of Electronics Mechanic, Lab Assistant (Chemistry), Machinist, Mechanic Diesel, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Turner, Welder And Mechanic.

The duration of the training is 01 year. Candidates should note that those who have already undergone or are currently undergoing apprenticeship under Apprenticeship Act 1961 in any Government or Public Sector or Private industrial organisation are not eligible to apply.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying examination. Upon selection candidates will be paid as per the prescribed rates governed by Apprenticeship Act.

Along with the completely filled up application form (in the prescribed format), candidates will also have to submit Medical Fitness Certificate obtained from a Medical Officer not below the rank of Assistant Surgeon (Gazetted).



Applications, for ONGC recruitment 2017, must reach the concerned authority on or before 1700 hours of the last date of submission.





Click here for



