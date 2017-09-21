OFRC Answer Key Challenge Over; What's Next? Admit cards for the second and third phase examinations expected soon.

Share EMAIL PRINT OFRC Answer Key Challenge Over; What's Next? New Delhi: Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre (OFRC), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has closed the online portal for raising objections to the answer key.



Next, OFRC will release the final answer key of the examination. As per the practice followed by other recruiting bodies, OFRC will first consider the objections or challenges raised by the candidates and then after proper examination of the queries by expert panel, the final answer key will be released.



Though no exact date has been given by the Board regarding the results, but it is likely to declare the same after the release of final answer key.



The recruitment exam was held in three phases: the first phase is being conducted for Tradesmen of all factories and Labour post of Ordnance Factory Dehradun and Ordnance Factory Bolangir. The second and third phase will be for labour post of remaining factories. The admit card for the other phases has not been released yet.



Candidates can get result, admit card and other details at the official website of OFB at ofb.gov.in.



Click here for more



Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre (OFRC), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has closed the online portal for raising objections to the answer key. OFRC had released provisional answer keys for the Group C recruitment exam held on 10 September. OFRC had allowed candidates to contest the released answer keys till 20 September 2017 (5.00 pm) along with payment of Rs 100 as fees. The exam was held for selecting candidates to semi skilled grade industrial employees Group C in different trades and Labour Group C in various Ordnance Factories located across India.Next, OFRC will release the final answer key of the examination. As per the practice followed by other recruiting bodies, OFRC will first consider the objections or challenges raised by the candidates and then after proper examination of the queries by expert panel, the final answer key will be released.Though no exact date has been given by the Board regarding the results, but it is likely to declare the same after the release of final answer key.The recruitment exam was held in three phases: the first phase is being conducted for Tradesmen of all factories and Labour post of Ordnance Factory Dehradun and Ordnance Factory Bolangir. The second and third phase will be for labour post of remaining factories. The admit card for the other phases has not been released yet.Candidates can get result, admit card and other details at the official website of OFB at ofb.gov.in.Click here for more Job News