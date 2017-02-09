Odisha Board Of Secondary Education Declares OSSTET 2016 Results: Know How To Check

Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) today declared the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test, OSSTET 2016 Results. The results are available online on the official website of the board. The exam was held in September last year for the recruitment of about 7,000 Secondary School Teachers. The exam was conducted to fill the gap in student-teacher ratio in state run secondary schools.



The steps to check the OSSTET 2016 results online is given below:



Step one: Visit the official website for Board of Secondary Education, Odisha: www.bseodisha.ac.in/



Step two: Click on Notification link on the left side of the home page.



Step three: On the notifications page click on the topmost link which says result of Odisha Secondary School Teacher's Eligibility Test 2016.



Step four: Enter your roll number in the new window and click on submit.



Step five: View your result and download it for later use.

The board had earlier released the Answer Key for the TET exam held in September.



