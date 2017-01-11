NTPC Recruitment 2017 For 120 Engineering Executive Trainees Through GATE 2017: How To Apply; Last Date Is January 31

EMAIL PRINT NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees Recruitment 2017: How To Apply New Delhi: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited which is a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), engaged in the business of generation of electricity and allied activities has opened the application window for 120 Engineering Executive Trainees.



Last date to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2017 is January 31, 2017.



Vacancies



There are total vacancies of 120. NTPC Recruitment 2017 of Engineering Executive Trainees are in disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Electronics and Instrumentation.



How to apply for NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees Recruitment 2017



Step - 1: Candidates need to register for GATE-2017 first. For detailed information on GATE-2017, candidates may log on to http://www.gate.iitr.ernet.in.



Step - 2: The candidates, who have applied online for GATE 2017, will receive their GATE-2017 Registration Number printed on their admit card. On receipt of GATE registration number, the candidates need to apply on-line for NTPC ET-2017 on the website www.ntpccareers.net from 10.01.2017 to 31.01.2017. 3.



Step - 3: Candidate belonging to General/OBC category is required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 150/-. The SC / ST / PWD/ XSM category candidates need not pay the registration fee.



Step - 4: Candidates will be required to upload their photograph and signature during online application.



Step - 5: After successful registration, system will generate a Unique Registration Number. Candidates are required to keep the printout of the Registration slip which will be generated by the system after successful registration.



Important Dates for NTPC Engineering Executive Trainees Recruitment 2017



Starting date for submission of online application: 10.01.2017



Last date to apply via online application: 31.01.2017



Click here for more



National Thermal Power Corporation Limited which is a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), engaged in the business of generation of electricity and allied activities has opened the application window for 120 Engineering Executive Trainees. NTPC has published detailed advertisement in its official website.Last date to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2017 is January 31, 2017.There are total vacancies of 120. NTPC Recruitment 2017 of Engineering Executive Trainees are in disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Electronics and Instrumentation.Step - 1: Candidates need to register for GATE-2017 first. For detailed information on GATE-2017, candidates may log on to http://www.gate.iitr.ernet.in.Step - 2: The candidates, who have applied online for GATE 2017, will receive their GATE-2017 Registration Number printed on their admit card. On receipt of GATE registration number, the candidates need to apply on-line for NTPC ET-2017 on the website www.ntpccareers.net from 10.01.2017 to 31.01.2017. 3.Step - 3: Candidate belonging to General/OBC category is required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 150/-. The SC / ST / PWD/ XSM category candidates need not pay the registration fee.Step - 4: Candidates will be required to upload their photograph and signature during online application.Step - 5: After successful registration, system will generate a Unique Registration Number. Candidates are required to keep the printout of the Registration slip which will be generated by the system after successful registration.Starting date for submission of online application: 10.01.2017Last date to apply via online application: 31.01.2017Click here for more Job News