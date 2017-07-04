NSIC To Recruit For Manager And Officer Posts, Apply Before 21 July

National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) has begun recruitment process for the posts of deputy general manager, deputy manager and accounts officer. The recruitment will be held for 56 vacant posts. National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (the premier Mini-Ratna Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) is unremittingly working for the advancement of MSME sector through a compendium of Marketing, Technical and Financial enablement. Recruitment is open in the areas of business development/ marketing, finance and accounts, civil, etc.

Candidates can submit their applications at nsic.co.in on or before 21 July 2017.

Candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria before applying to the posts including the years of experience required.

Out of the total number of vacancies 28 are for Deputy Manager post (Business Development / Marketing, Technology, Finance and Accounts) and 17 for accounts officer.

Important Note: The current job notification released by NSIC is same as that released in November 2016 for deputy manager post, except with the addition of two degrees in the educational qualification. Those candidates who have already applied to the post of deputy manager with the previous eligibility criteria need not apply again. Those candidates who could not apply then can check their eligibility criteria and apply now.



