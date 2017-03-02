Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Invites Application For 432 Trade Apprentice Posts; Apply Before April 13

Vacancy Details
The apprenticeship is available for the following trades:
Fitter
Total vacancy available: 240
General: 134
OBC: 36
SC: 30
ST: 40
Welder
Total vacancy available: 48
General: 27
OBC: 7
SC: 6
ST: 8
Electrician
Total vacancy available: 144
General: 81
OBC: 21
SC: 18
ST: 24
Eligibility
- Candidate must be 10th class pass for Fitter and Electrician posts and must be 8th class pass for welder post.
- ITI Pass certificate from NCVT or SCVT recognized institute in relevant trade, i.e. Electrician, Fitter, Welder.
- The lower age limit is 16 years and upper age limit is 24 years. Relaxation will be given as per government norms.
How to Apply
Step one: Go to official website: apprenticeship.gov.in
Step two: Click on Apprentice Registration under Apprentice Tab and register by filling in the required details. After successful registration you will receive an email with your registration number.
Step three: After online registration, apply for Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Singrauli, MP for eligible trade on the online portal.
Step four: After successful online application, you also need to download application format available on the recruitment page of NCL official website (nclcil.in) and fill it. The filled in application form along with clas 8 or class 10 certificates, ITI certificate, caste certificate, and aadhar card copy to the below address:
General Manager (HRD)
CETI, NCL HQ
Singrauli (MP) 486889
Note: Mention "Application for "Fitter/Welder/Electrician" Trade Apprentice" on the envelope and send through speed post/normal post so as to reach before 5:00 pm on April 13, 2017.
Click here for more Jobs News