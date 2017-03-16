Noida Metro Recruitment Exam 2017, Raise Objections Against Questions And Answers Till 19 March

New Delhi: Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has sought online objections from candidates who had appeared for the NMRC recruitment exam held in the month of March 2017. Candidates can submit their response against the question and answer online at the official portal of Delhi Metro at delhimetrorail.com. The computer based exam was held on 5, 6, 7 and 9 March 2017 for recruitment to Station Controller/Train Operator, Customer Relations Assistant, Jr.Engineer/ Electrical, Jr.Engineer/ Electronics, Jr.Engineer/ Mechanical, Jr.Engineer/ Civil, Account Assistant, Office Assistant, Stenographer, Maintainer - Electrician, Maintainer - Fitter, Maintainer - Electronic Mechanic and Maintainer - Ref & AC Mechanic. Candidates should note that the last date for submission of objections against QnA is 19 March 2017.
Candidates should take note of special instructions before going for challenging the question and answers. Only those candidates who have appeared in the Computer Based Test are eligible to file objections. It is mandatory to upload documents in support of the objections. The supporting document must be of 400 KB (maximum size) and must be in PDF/ JPG/ JPEG format.
Recently Delhi Metro had sought online objections against the answer keys of advt no DMRC/OM/HR/I/2016.
As per the official notification released, "Objection/complaint received through any other mode of communication/channel will not be entertained under any circumstances. If candidate do not submit their objections within stipulated period, such candidates will not have any right for any future legal claim in any court of law for re-evaluation at later stage of selection process.'
