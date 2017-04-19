No Interviews For Class 3 And 4 Posts In Himachal Pradesh

Share EMAIL PRINT No Interviews For Class 3 And 4 Posts In Himachal Pradesh Shimla: Over a year after the Modi government scrapped personal interviews for Class III and Class IV posts, the Himachal Pradesh government today followed suit by issuing a notification in this regard. The marks of the screening test, along with academic merit, would be considered for these non-gazetted posts and no interview would be held henceforth, the notification said.



In cases where the selection process has commenced but neither the screening test nor interviews have been held, the selection process would start de novo (from the beginning).



Preference would be given to candidates belonging to the notified backward areas, families owning less than one hectare of land, those who do not have a family member in government service or working in a semi-government organisation, differently-abled persons, members of BPL families with an annual income of less than Rs 40,000, widows, divorcees, destitutes, unmarried women, lone daughters and orphans, the notification said.



Click here for more



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Over a year after the Modi government scrapped personal interviews for Class III and Class IV posts, the Himachal Pradesh government today followed suit by issuing a notification in this regard. The marks of the screening test, along with academic merit, would be considered for these non-gazetted posts and no interview would be held henceforth, the notification said.In cases where the selection process has commenced but neither the screening test nor interviews have been held, the selection process would start de novo (from the beginning).Preference would be given to candidates belonging to the notified backward areas, families owning less than one hectare of land, those who do not have a family member in government service or working in a semi-government organisation, differently-abled persons, members of BPL families with an annual income of less than Rs 40,000, widows, divorcees, destitutes, unmarried women, lone daughters and orphans, the notification said.Click here for more Jobs News