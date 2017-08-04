Job Opportunities At NIOH For Graduates, 10+2 Pass Candidates

Check your eligibility
- Accounts Officer: Candidates must be graduate (age not more than 35 years) and must have three years of related experience.
- Office Assistant: Candidates must be graduate (age not more than 30 years) and must have working knowledge of computers.
- Stenographer: Candidates must be 12th pass (age between 18-27 years) and must have 80 words per minute speed in shorthand (English/ hindi).
- Upper Division Clerk: Candidates must be graduate (age between 18-27 years) and must have typing speed of 35 words per minute (English) and 30 words per minute (Hindi)
Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in competitive written exam/ interview and skill test (wherever required).
Click here for more Job News