Job Opportunities At NIOH For Graduates, 10+2 Pass Candidates

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NIOH Recruitment 2017 For Clerk And Other Posts, Apply At nioh.org, Details In Employment News New Delhi: National Institute of Occupational Health (NIOH) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of accounts officer, upper division clerk, stenographer and office assistant. Interested and eligible candidates shall have to apply through the application form available online. Applications should be submitted on or before 18 August 2017 along with the fee. Candidates should not send the applications through email or any other mode. Details of the recruitment can be found online icmr.nic.in or nioh.org. Candidates can also find the details at Employment News (dated 5 August-11 August 2017).



Check your eligibility Accounts Officer: Candidates must be graduate (age not more than 35 years) and must have three years of related experience.

Office Assistant: Candidates must be graduate (age not more than 30 years) and must have working knowledge of computers.

Stenographer: Candidates must be 12th pass (age between 18-27 years) and must have 80 words per minute speed in shorthand (English/ hindi).

Upper Division Clerk: Candidates must be graduate (age between 18-27 years) and must have typing speed of 35 words per minute (English) and 30 words per minute (Hindi)

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in competitive written exam/ interview and skill test (wherever required).



