New India Assurance Co Ltd Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2016-17: Tier 2 Exam Result Declared The New India Assurance Co. Ltd has declared the written test result of the Assistant recruitment exercise 2016.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NIACL Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2016: Written Test Result Declared New Delhi: The New India Assurance Co. Ltd has declared the Tier 2 exam result of the Assistant recruitment exercise 2016-17. Qualified candidates are eligible for regional language test and document verification. 'Based on the performance in the online Preliminary and Main Examinations held on 23-04-2017 and 23-05-2017 respectively, the following candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for Regional Language Test,' reads the official notification. The regional language test will be held on 17 and 18 June 2017. Details of the exam is available at the official web portal newindia.co.in.



Results are available State wise. Exam call letters have not been issued by the Company yet. Candidates can monitor the website regularly for updates in this regard.

The recruitment process is being held for selecting candidates against 984 vacancies in class III cadre. The tier 2 online exam/ main exam was held in 23 May 2017. As per the official notification, the admit card for each exam will be released 10 days prior to the exam; hence the regional language test call letters can be expected soon.



'The Regional Language Test will be of qualifying nature only. No Scores will be allotted for the same.'



