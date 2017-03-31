New UAE Qualifications For Indian Nurses Applicable For New job Applicants, Clarifies Government

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT UAE Qualifications For Indian Nurses Applicable For New job Applicants New Delhi: Allaying fears about adverse effect on Indian nurses due to new health care requirements in the UAE, the Centre today said that after its intervention, the latter has clarified that the regulations are only applicable for new job applicants. "The government is aware of the health care professionals qualifications requirements 2014 issued by UAE that prescribe the minimum qualifications for a registered nurse to practice in UAE as diploma in nursing and midwifery with minimum course duration of three-and-a-half years.



"After intervention from the Indian government, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (UAE) has clarified that the health care professionals qualification requirements 2014 regulations are applicable only to new job applicants,"Minister of State for Health Faggan Singh Kulaste said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. He said those nurses who are already employed by the UAE as registered nurses will be allowed to maintain their status and renew their registration as registered nurses.



"Those nurses whose licenses have been changed from registered nurses to assistant nurses will be allowed to retain their status as registered nurses and their salaries will not be affected. The regulations are applicable to all nationalities without exception or exemption," he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



